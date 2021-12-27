Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 113,922 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,922 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,107,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,155,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock opened at $75.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 97.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Truist increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total value of $3,493,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

