Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 25,892 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 25,892 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trimble news, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

