Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,857 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $34,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 234.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Shares of MA opened at $362.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $355.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $306.00 and a 12-month high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total value of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

