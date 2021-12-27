Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 41,843 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,843 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $75.13 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.68 and a 12-month high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.6958 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 40.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

