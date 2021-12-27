Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,686 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,686 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $13,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

KO stock opened at $58.22 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.35%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.