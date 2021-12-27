Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 7,662 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,662 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total value of $4,638,267.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total value of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,350,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $625.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $627.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $608.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.68 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

