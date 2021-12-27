Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 8,618 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,554 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,618 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.8% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $34,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after purchasing an additional 152,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $551.79 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $566.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $463.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

