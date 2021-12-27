Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 87,773 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,773 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000.

BATS SMIN opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $55.12.

