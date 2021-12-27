Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 93,658 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,658 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 30.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after purchasing an additional 38,319,182 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,794,851,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.99.

Bank of America stock opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $364.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

