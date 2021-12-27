SHIELD Price Reaches $0.0003 (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a market cap of $152,747.52 and $8.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,606.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.79 or 0.07950104 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.65 or 0.00303682 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00915482 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00073227 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $215.70 or 0.00434824 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00253248 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

SHIELD (XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.