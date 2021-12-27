Showa Denko Materials (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of Showa Denko Materials Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) fell 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $87.14 and last traded at $87.14. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Showa Denko Materials Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HCHMY)

Showa Denko Materials Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays.

