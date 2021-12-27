Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Shutterstock worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.5% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 10.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SSTK shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.17.

Shares of SSTK opened at $111.28 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.21 and a 1-year high of $128.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.45.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.00%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 15,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $1,823,408.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,182 shares of company stock valued at $23,223,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.