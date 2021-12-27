SifChain (erowan) Tops 1-Day Volume of $202,159.00

SifChain (CURRENCY:erowan) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 27th. SifChain has a total market capitalization of $74.45 million and approximately $202,159.00 worth of SifChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SifChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SifChain has traded up 21.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005386 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046594 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.90 or 0.00214137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

SifChain Coin Profile

SifChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. SifChain’s total supply is 1,234,609,383 coins and its circulating supply is 501,707,345 coins. SifChain’s official Twitter account is @sifchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Sifchain is the omni-chain solution for DEXes. It's designed to be more performant, more robust crypto economics for trading and security, more flexible trading capabilities, an extensible omni-chain roadmap and eventual true DAO governance. EROWAN is the token under Sifchain. “

Buying and Selling SifChain

