Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.09. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

SLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $906,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total value of $603,404.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,645,295. Corporate insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLP. Comerica Bank grew its position in Simulations Plus by 19.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 25,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Simulations Plus by 184.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 84.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLP opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.07. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $90.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

