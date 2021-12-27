Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 50,541 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 610,320 shares.The stock last traded at $25.48 and had previously closed at $26.59.

SBGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 47,557 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 496,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 204,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,392,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,468,000 after acquiring an additional 405,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

