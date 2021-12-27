SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.06% of SITE Centers worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $4,409,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 255,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 129.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after buying an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.15 and a beta of 1.64.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 240.01%.

In related news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

