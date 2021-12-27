SKALE Network (SKL) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35.23 Million

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $653.12 million and approximately $35.23 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00046183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

