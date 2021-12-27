Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.14. 105,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 15,331,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKLZ. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 0.96.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CEO Andrew Paradise acquired 432,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $4,969,207.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 70,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $898,664.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 618,560 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,009. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. T Ventures Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,091,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Skillz by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,832,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Skillz by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 196,124 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,800,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Skillz by 3,092.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,352 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

