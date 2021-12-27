Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.2% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.20 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

