Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Makes New $5.17 Million Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 199,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned 0.11% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.91 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16.

