SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading 6.3% Higher

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.86 and last traded at $30.83. 22,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,508,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $460,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 8.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 179,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 2,574.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 40,218 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in SM Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.