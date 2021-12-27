SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Down 3.5%

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares traded down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.75. 14,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,407,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 346,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 182,388 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the third quarter worth $390,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

