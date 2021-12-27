Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNMRF. Societe Generale lowered shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Snam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMRF opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85. Snam has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $6.15.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

