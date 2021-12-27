SnowSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $38,902.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $38,902.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for $4.96 or 0.00009693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 441,944 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

