Solana (SOL) One Day Volume Hits $1.73 Billion

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $62.69 billion and $1.73 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solana coin can now be bought for approximately $202.92 or 0.00393305 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00005488 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00047129 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.12 or 0.00215376 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 308,938,711 coins. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Solana’s official message board is medium.com/solana-labs . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solana’s official website is solana.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

