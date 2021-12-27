SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 37,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 504,314 shares.The stock last traded at $10.35 and had previously closed at $10.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLGC shares. Cowen started coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

SomaLogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGC)

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

