Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) Trading Up 1%

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) (LON:SOPH) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 580.40 ($7.80) and last traded at GBX 580.40 ($7.80). Approximately 68,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,180,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574.60 ($7.72).

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.23. The firm has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 341.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 580.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 580.36.

Sophos Group plc (SOPH.L) Company Profile (LON:SOPH)

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers Intercept X, which delivers endpoint protection against unknown malware, exploits, and ransomware; XG Firewall, a next generation firewall that provides unprecedented visibility for networks, users, and applications directly from the control center; Sophos Central, a unified cloud administration console for managing various Sophos products; and Cloud Optix that offers artificial intelligence-based cloud security analytics, compliance, and DevSecOps platform to provide end-to-end protection in public cloud services.

