Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Sells $17,640.00 in Stock

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Director Kim Janda sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $17,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,674,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,695,001. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.69 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.26.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

