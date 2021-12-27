South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of South State worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of South State by 20.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of South State by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSB shares. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised South State from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, South State presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.87.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 6,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $507,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $79.04 on Monday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.72 million. South State had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 31.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

