Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Head to Head Review

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

67.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flowers Foods 5.10% 19.97% 8.48% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flowers Foods $4.39 billion 1.30 $152.32 million $1.04 25.86 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Flowers Foods and Sovos Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flowers Foods 0 5 0 0 2.00 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Flowers Foods currently has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential downside of 2.57%. Sovos Brands has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.40%. Given Sovos Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sovos Brands is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sovos Brands on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.