SparkPoint Fuel Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $779,156.77 and $10,903.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0275 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00062136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.92 or 0.07929913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00080166 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,162.94 or 1.00006261 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

