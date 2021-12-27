SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts predict that SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SPTN stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $911.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.70. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

In related news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 6.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,938,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SpartanNash by 11.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 16,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

