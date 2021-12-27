SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.76

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.76 and last traded at $55.75, with a volume of 71163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.96.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 580.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

