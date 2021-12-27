SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.75

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $119.75 and last traded at $119.75, with a volume of 3393 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.36.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

