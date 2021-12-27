SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.