SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Increased by Windsor Creek Advisors LLC

Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3,726.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.0% of Windsor Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 222,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 121,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 28.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,313,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,169,000 after purchasing an additional 287,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 142,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $36.30 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.03.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

