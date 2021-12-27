SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 63.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,268 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

