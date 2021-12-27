SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.82

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82, with a volume of 937921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.78.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 106,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 133,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.