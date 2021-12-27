SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC owned 0.70% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the third quarter worth about $5,973,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after acquiring an additional 449,059 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,627,000.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $88.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average is $94.92. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $62.86 and a 1-year high of $104.31.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

