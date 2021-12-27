Spectrum Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the second quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,938.33 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,758.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

