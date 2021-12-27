Spore (SPORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.27 Million

Spore (CURRENCY:SPORE) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 27th. Spore has a total market capitalization of $5.27 million and $16,869.00 worth of Spore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spore has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00045082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Spore Profile

Spore is a coin. Spore’s official Twitter account is @sporeproject . The Reddit community for Spore is https://reddit.com/r/sporeproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enoki are thin mushrooms which decompose logs in the forest. DeFi is ready for engaging games with novel tokenomics that reward the community for creating long-lasting, regenerative, open ecosystem. Enoki will inoculate DeFi with a new wave of extended-play players, investors and developers. “

Buying and Selling Spore

