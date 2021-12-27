SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 5.4%

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s share price traded down 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $66.90 and last traded at $67.01. 8,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 301,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.63 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.33 and a beta of 0.79.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SpringWorks Therapeutics news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $2,246,340.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $559,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 213.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

