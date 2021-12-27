SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 17.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 118,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,020 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,086 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 212,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.82.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.09.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.