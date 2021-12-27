ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,438 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.82 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $53.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.32.

