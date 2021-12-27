ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 56.5% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 516,634 shares of company stock worth $146,596,727 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.25. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a PE ratio of 139.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

