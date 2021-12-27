ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $27.85 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.7% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Camden Capital LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 73.0% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 265,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 841,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,617,000 after purchasing an additional 56,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,649,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $161.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.