ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 288.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total transaction of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock worth $30,707,429 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW stock opened at $561.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.60 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $521.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.87. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $566.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.00.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

