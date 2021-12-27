ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,152 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,698 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,870 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.33.

BX opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.70. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.