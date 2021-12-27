Standard Tokenization Protocol Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $152.30 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,893,221 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . The official message board for Standard Tokenization Protocol is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

