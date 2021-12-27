State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 10,613 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Neogen worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Neogen by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 129.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $44.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.01 and a beta of 0.42. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.06 million. Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $251,085.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

